Funding to transform the lives of people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions in Shropshire

For the next six months, a number of people with these conditions will be given one primary point of contact to provide advice, work with family and carers and encourage patients to live more independently in the community.

The aim is to cut down unnecessary long spells in hospitals and other NHS inpatient facilities.

The extra investment follows the early success of a named social worker pilot scheme introduced last year across six local authorities which was received positively by those who used the service and their families.

Health bosses said providing a dedicated caseworker, who has an ongoing responsibility for someone's support, means they can be a primary point of contact, challenge decisions and advocate on that person's behalf.

The first stage of the pilot has given a clear sense of the difference that a named social worker can make in transforming learning disability services, they added.

Shropshire Council will receive £60,692 for the scheme, which will give people frequent contact with their dedicated social worker.

Tanya Miles, head of social care, efficiency and improvement at Shropshire Council, said: "We are delighted to be given the opportunity to participate in the named social worker pilot and hope it will enable us to improve the experience of transition from children to adult services for young people and families in Shropshire."

The pilot is part of the department's response to the 2015 'No voice unheard, no right ignored' consultation, which sought views on strengthening the rights of people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions to enable them to live more independently.

The department has also funded the Innovation Unit – a social enterprise – and the Social Care Institute of Excellence to support the local areas, co-ordinate the pilot and to evaluate the scheme.

A total of 138 individuals were involved in the first phase of the pilot, in Liverpool, Sheffield and Hertfordshire.

The second phase of the pilot will now be rolled out across Bradford, Halton and Shropshire.

Health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price said: "This is a fantastic scheme in Shropshire that will give people personalised community care and more support to live independently. It is an important step forward as we aim to transform learning disability services for people both in Shropshire and across the country."