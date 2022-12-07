Computer recycling business chips in to help toy appeal

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/12/2022 - Shropshire Star Toy Appeal in connection with Shropshire-based brewery Joule's. In Picture: Kelly Davies and Jon Houlston from Recycle IT 4U who are providing a collection point for the Shropshire Star toy appeal, and donating some toys..

Recycle IT 4U in Halesfield is one of seven locations where people can drop off brand-new toys, games, books or other gifts for youngsters who might otherwise be finding Christmas a difficult time of year .

The appeal, which has seen the distribution of more than 5,000 Christmas gifts since it was launched in 2015, aims to bring a little Christmas joy to youngsters who are either living with illness or disability or who care for loved ones.

This year we are working with four charities: The Harry Johnson Trust, which provides support for children with cancer, The Movement Centre which provides specialist therapies for youngsters with conditions such as cerebral palsy, Telford Young Carers, which helps youngsters who are responsible for looking after a loved one, and the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.

Customer account manager at Recycle IT 4U Kelly Davies said the company was delighted to be on board with the appeal.

Kelly said that in previous years she and her children had donated toys, but this year the company wanted to do more.

"We decided as a company we would like to take advantage of our location by providing somewhere for people to drop of their donations," she said.

"Our staff also wanted to become involved, it is a fantastic cause, and we're delighted to be able to help."

This year we have also teamed up with Shropshire-based brewery Joule's, with four of its pubs providing collection points across the region: The Red Lion in Market Drayton, The White Horse opposite Shirehall in Shrewsbury, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King’s Arms in Church Stretton.

Gifts can also be dropped off at the Telford CVS offices at Hazeldine House in Telford town centre, close to the former Debenhams branch, and at the Shropshire Star's new offices at Grosvenor House in Central Park, opposite Aldi in Hollinswood Road, Telford.

We are also urging businesses who are able to help, either by donating toys and gifts, or collecting them for the appeal, to get in touch on 01952 241491.

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Recycle IT 4U Ltd, 1 Cedar Court, Halesfield 17, Telford TF7 4PF

Shrewsbury:

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton:

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton:

King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone: