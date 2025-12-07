Shrewsbury and Cannock MPs among those thanked by NFU for abstention on ‘family farm tax’ vote

More than 30 Labour MPs from across the country abstained during the voting in Westminster on Tuesday, which the NFU say shows the true strength of feeling against the policy.

One Labour member, Markus Campbell-Savours, the MP for Penrith and Solway, lost the whip after voting against the bill.

The NFU has now thanked all those who abstained, these include Julia Buckley, Shrewsbury MP and Josh Newbury the Cannock Chase MP.

Also abstaining was Adam Jogee, Newcastle-under-Lyme; Lee Barron, Corby and East Northamptonshire; Jonathan Davies, Mid Derbyshire; John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales; Samantha Niblett, South Derbyshire and Amanda Hack, North West Leicestershire.

The vote was on Resolution 50 of the Finance Bill – this specifically relates to the inheritance tax proposal and while the vote was not binding, the NFU said abstentions demonstrated those MPs' strength of feeling.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “I’d like to thank all the Labour MPs who have stood up to show that they cannot support this pernicious policy.

“These MPs are the rural representatives of the Labour Party. They represent the working people of the countryside and have spoken up on behalf of their constituents. It is vital that the Chancellor and Prime Minister listen to the clear message they have delivered.

“I’d also like to thank the farmers and growers who took the time to engage with their MPs to get the message out there.

“The next step in the fight against the family farm tax is removing the elderly and terminally ill from the eye of the storm of this unjust and unfair policy.”

Julia Buckley and Josh Newbury have been approached for comment as to their abstentions.