'Rare opportunity' to buy Shropshire border farm for sale at £2.6 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On the market at £2.6 million, Lower Wallop Farm, Westbury, is located between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

“The farm really does offer something for everyone in a totally unspoilt area,” said Louise Preece, from Halls estate agents.

She recommended an inspection to appreciate the quality of this 265-acre farm which has a mixture of permanent pasture, excellent arable land and 55.65 acres of mature woodland.

Of varying topography and freely draining, slightly acid loamy soil, the land has been farmed organically since 2007 and the fields have roadside, lane or farm track access.

“With a focus on conservation in recent years, the farm has varying habitats which could attract Biodiversity Net Gain interest,” added Louise.

An aerial view of Lower Wallop Farm.

An attractive, five bedroomed, Grade II Listed farmhouse, which was renovated and modernised in 2011, provides spacious living accommodation, some underfloor heating and an abundance of traditional features including exposed timbers and inglenook fireplaces.

The farmhouse has two entrance hallways and staircases, lounge, dining room or study, cellar, fitted kitchen leading to a patio area, sitting room, boot room, utility or office and wet room with a walk-in shower on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two en-suite bedrooms, three further bedrooms and a bathroom, which are accessed from two landings.

The manageable, lawned garden has orchard fruit trees and a patio area. There is parking for several vehicles and domestic outbuildings comprise a triple garage, boiler house with biomass and oil-fired boilers and a workshop.

The farm has mains water supply and two solar PV arrays, which supply the farmhouse and farm buildings.

Full planning permission to convert a barn to a meat processing facility with an associated educational facility has now lapsed.

Viewing is by prior appointment with Louise or David Giles on 01743 450700.