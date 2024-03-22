Government issues warning to stay 'two metres away' from wild birds over avian flu fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The guidance issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) this week has been issued after an increase in cases of the “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI) H5N1.

The UKHSA said avian influenza of different types circulates in wild bird populations and that it is not always possible to tell which birds are infected.

There have been 298 confirmed cases since October 2021 with the latest outbreak in February this year at a premises near Hutton Cranswick, East Yorkshire.

The disease can be transmitted to humans and the symptoms of bird flu are similar to those of regular influenza.

In severe cases it can cause severe respiratory illness, breathing difficulties and pneumonia and in some instances it can even kill.

New Government guidelines have been issued by the UKHSA to reduce the possibility of transmission to people.

The UKHSA said: “Avian influenza is a risk to human health because it can infect and cause severe disease in people, although this is uncommon.

“If possible, do not touch or handle wild birds or their droppings. This is because wild birds can carry diseases which can cause illness in people.

“Keep your distance from wild birds as much as possible – aim to stay at least two metres away if you can.”

The UKHSA said the advice was for members of the public only as people who routinely work with birds should follow Health and Safety Executive (HSE) advice for keeping themselves safe from catching avian influenza.

Further guidance on what to do to if you find wild dead birds and advice for people that have to handle wild birds can be found at: gov.uk/government/publications/avian-influenza-bird-flu-advice-for-the-public-on-staying-safe/avian-influenza-bird-flu-advice-for-the-public-on-staying-safe-by-minimising-contact-with-wild-birds