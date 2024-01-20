Shropshire Farming Talk: Shropshire YFC has so much to offer

In November we had the majority of our speaking competitions.

We, first of all, had the Brainstrust competition, where a team of three panellists along with a chairman, debated and discussed a range of topics unknown to them before the competition.

The competition challenges our younger intermediate members as often it forces them to debate a topic that they don’t agree with due to the nature of how the competition works. Its an excellent way to build young people's confidence with public speaking.

Later, in November, we had the Speaking Comps Day kindly hosted by Walford College, where the speaking-based competitions continued.

We had junior public speaking and reading along with the situations vacant competition, where a mock interview scenario was created.

Again these competitions are part of the national YFC programme but they are aimed at educating and increasing the confidence of our members enabling them to prosper and develop as young adults.

December always flies by in the Young Farmers' year. For myself the month started with a Whist Drive hosted by Dorrington YFC, it was so popular, with an excellent turnout of all age ranges.

The regular whist players were patient with us beginners, but towards the end of the evening we were flying, moving tables most games it became a very sociable evening.

Next up was the county carol service and craft fair and the livestock market.

Reverend Pippa White and I led the service from the livestock auctioneers box, whilst the excellent turnout of members, parents, advisory and friends sat around the auction ring.

Within the cattle ring we performed our nativity scene where most clubs contributed to an element.

After some wonderful acting and even better carols, we retired to the craft fair to purchase gifts and enjoy some mulled wine.

Our final Christmas event, which was new this year and went down a storm was the Christmas Illuminated Tractor Run.

We were so pleased with the tractors that entered, we reached our capacity of 50 tractors, which assembled at Shrewsbury Livestock Market where a huge crowd assembled to see the tractors on display.

We proceeded to convoy through Shrewsbury and up St Marys Street where huge crowds of people lined the streets to support us. We are so grateful for the public support and we hope to be back due to popular demand for next year.

As I hope you can see Shropshire YFC does a lot more than just farming and if you would like to know more about joining the biggest rural youth organisation, please contact the county office on 01743 442880 or visit our website.

Max Porter, Shropshire YFC