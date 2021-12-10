North Shropshire by-election: Environment Secretary visits family farm

Election candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst with Environment Secretary George Eustice

Mr Eustice visited Lodge Farm at Black Park, Whitchurch, with Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, Conservative candidate in next week's North Shropshire by-election.

The cattle farm is run by Graham Windsor and his son Tom.

Mr Eustice said: “The Lodge Farm in Whitchurch is a great example of innovative British farming.

"By using new methods, this family-run farm is improving animal welfare and helping to create a more sustainable future.

“I was delighted to visit them alongside our candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst, who I know is ready to work with me and support farmers across North Shropshire. Neil understands that local farms are vital not just to employment but to the character of places like North Shropshire."

Dr Shastri-Hurst said that protecting farms and rural communities was a key part of his plan for North Shropshire.

“The farming industry is the lifeblood of our constituency," he said.

"It’s really impressive to see the innovative and entrepreneurial efforts of our local farmers as they seek to diversify and improve productivity in a more sustainable way.