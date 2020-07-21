Webinars spark carbon debate

The first addressed the science of carbon sequestration while the second discussed policy issues relating to encouraging or incentivising land managers to adopt practices that would lock in carbon.

The webinars were well received with over 100 attendees at each, and some interesting discussion and debate followed the presentations.

Our annual meeting, which is usually held at our summer meeting, was also an online event this year, and members were able to join us from as far afield as Canada and Costa Rica.

Richard Simpson came to the end of his tenure as president, and handed over to Drew McConnell, a dairy farmer from Northern Ireland. We are also pleased to welcome Elizabeth Stockdale as our president elect.

Coming up on the evening of July 22 we have a webinar on the topic of herbal leys. Speakers are lined up from Cotswold Seeds, Natural England, the University of Reading and a Cotswold dairy farmer. Anyone wishing to sign up should visit the events page of the AHDB website.

Tom Goatman, British Grassland Society chief executive.