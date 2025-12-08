Heavy rain forecast for Powys as Met Office yellow weather warning covers Newtown and Llandrindod Wells

The Met Office has issued the alert for rain from 6pm on Monday (December 8) until 2pm on Tuesday. The affected area is west of Chirk and Welshpool, and includes Llangollen, Newtown and Llandrindod Wells.

Forecasters say heavy rain may bring flooding and travel disruption from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Met Office warns there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses. Properties could also be flooded, causing damage to buildings, while fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, "causing a danger to life".

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures. Some communities may become cut off by flooded roads.

The Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy on Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will naturally be some variation in rainfall totals across the area, but accumulations of 20-40 mm are likely in quite a few places, with 60-80 mm over Dartmoor and high ground in Wales.

"There is a chance of up to 100mm falling over the most exposed, prone hills. Given the saturated nature of the ground, this is likely to lead to some flooding in places and transport disruption. Rain will also be accompanied by strengthening southerly winds, which may exacerbate impacts."

Residents are being urged to check whether their property is at risk of flooding and, if necessary, prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

They are also advised to check road conditions and public transport timetables before travelling, and to alter their journeys if required to avoid delays.

People are being encouraged to prepare for potential power cuts by gathering torches, spare batteries, a mobile phone power bank and other essential items.

A spokesperson added: "Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

Further information can be found here.