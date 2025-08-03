'Energy security means national security' - Telford MP's call for investment in renewable and nuclear energy

Shaun Davies MP told the House of Commons on July 14 that tackling climate change is a "top topic" amongst children and young people in Telford, after vising schools and colleges in the region.

He added that switching to renewable energy is also a hot topic amongst employers in the county and will help them to reduce the cost of energy supplies.

Shaun Davies MP has called for investment in renewable energy

The Labour MP said "energy security means national security" and asked the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, for energy security and net zero to be a "key mission" for the Government, to protect the planet for generations to come.

Speaking with the Shropshire Star, MP for Telford Shaun Davies said: "Climate, environment and energy are all essential to keeping our country strong and secure. By investing in clean, British energy, we can cut pollution, lower energy bills for families and support businesses.

"GB Energy, backed by the Government, is helping to make this happen; making energy cheaper for households and helping businesses lower costs and protect jobs. Lower energy costs mean families have more money to spend and businesses can stay competitive.

Shaun Davies MP called for energy security and net zero to be a "key mission" for the Government. Pic: Shaun Davies MP

"The best way to do this is by building more renewable and nuclear energy here in the UK - it's cleaner, more reliable and makes sure we’re not relying on energy from other countries that could use it to harm our economy. Simply put - energy security means national security."

Ed Miliband responded to Mr Davies in Parliament by saying that the country needs more home-grown power.

"The emphasis that he places on national security is important," he said. "Our exposure to fossil fuel markets, controlled by petrostates and dictators, leaves us exposed, and that is what the previous Government did.

"This is an energy security issue and a national security issue, and that is why we need clean, home-grown power."