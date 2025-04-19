Shropshire to brace for some rain this bank holiday weekend - but it won't be all bad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office says people across the region can expect some cloudy and breezy weather today (Saturday, April 19) as light rain and fog forms on the hills.

The rain is predicted to stay confined to the west of the region during the afternoon, with brighter breaks developing elsewhere.

Unfortunately, the temperature will only reach a peak of 13 degrees during the day.

People can expect some warm spells of sunshine this bank holiday weekend - but there will also be some light rain. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The Met Office says people can expect a much drier evening and night, though at times a cloudy sky.

It will turn chilly this evening, too, with ground frost forming as temperatures drop to a minimum of three degrees.

Things look much brighter on Sunday; gentle winds and spells of warm sunshine are predicted to take over the West Midlands.

While there is a chance of a light shower developing later in the day, the maximum daytime temperature will be 16 degrees.

Going into the new week, the Met Office says there will be a mix of sunshine and locally heavy showers expected on Easter Monday.