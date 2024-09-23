Flood alerts in place in Shropshire as region braces for more rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Upper Teme in south Shropshire and the Tern and Perry catchments in the north and east of the county are both subject to the alerts.

River experts said that it is likely that rainwater runoff or blocked drains will cause properties and roads to flood.

"If this happens, your life might be in danger," the government alert system said. "It’s possible but not expected that overflowing rivers will cause properties and roads to flood."

The Environment Agency (EA) predicted flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries. Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until Wednesday.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

In the north of the county the EA expected flooding to affect low-lying land and roads from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

Shropshire is currently covered by a yellow warning for rain to last until midnight on Monday.

The Met Office said that there is "potential that 30-50mm could develop in any part of the warning area, much of which could fall in six hours or less. Some locations could see 80-100 mm over the course of 12 to 24 hours."