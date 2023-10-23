Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Environmental campaigners has been given the go-ahead to take the Government’s Environment Agency to court for allegedly failing to protect the river Wye.

By Gavin McEwanMid WalesEnvironmentPublished:

Environmental campaigners has been given the go-ahead to take the Government’s Environment Agency to court for allegedly failing to protect the river Wye.

Riverwye High Gmce 1800opt The river Wye (image: LDRS)
Riverwye High Gmce 1800opt The river Wye (image: LDRS)

River Action sought permission back in March for what is known as judicial review, which determines whether a public body has failed to follow its own rules.

The charity claimed at the time that the Environment Agency had failed to enforce its own rules that would have protected the river from pollution from farming, particularly the spreading of manure from surrounding poultry farms.

It has now been granted this following a High Court hearing last Thursday (October 19). The court will now look at how far the agency enforced rules governing the spreading of organic manure and artificial fertiliser on farmland in the river catchment.

Over-use of manure and fertilisers can lead to run-off into water courses, leading to so-called algal blooms which turn the water a murky green and harm its plant and animal life.

Around two thirds of the phosphorus – the nutrient causing the most harm to the Wye – comes from farming, according to a recent study by Lancaster University.

River Action claims much of this could have been prevented if the EA had enforced locally the so-called Farming Rules for Water, which prohibit spreading fertilisers and manures on already nutrient-saturated soils.

Its chairman and founder Charles Watson said: “We will now vigorously make the case that a prime cause for the recent ecological collapse of the river Wye is the EA’s decision to slavishly follow DEFRA’s guidance to not enforce critical provisions of the 2018 Farming Rules for Water.”

This has led to what he called “horrific environmental consequences for the river Wye that are plain to see”.

River Action is represented by law firm Leigh Day, whose environment team solicitor Ricardo Gama claimed that the EA had told its field officers to ignore breaches of the rules, and to not even tell land managers that breaches had been found.

Environment
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Gavin McEwan

By Gavin McEwan

Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News