When will the snow stop? Forecast for Shropshire as weather warnings remain in place

Snow has covered Shropshire today, including Minsterley

After the white stuff failed to stick for much of yesterday, more snowfall in the evening and overnight has given the county a very wintry look today.

The county has been covered by a yellow weather warning from the Met Office this morning, with a more severe amber warning coming into force this afternoon.

The snow has affected much of the UK over the last 24 hours. The coldest March temperature in more than a decade was recorded overnight when -16C (3F) was recorded at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands. Met Office forecasters said this was also the lowest March temperature seen in the UK since 2010, when -18.6C (-1F) was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

Nearer to home, the weather has forced numerous school to close.

Here's a round-up of what weather warnings are in place across Shropshire, and how long snow is forecast for. You can also get the latest updates on the effects of the snow here.

What weather warnings are in place?

Since 7am today a yellow warning for snow has been in place. This weather warning from the Met Office covers much of the UK, running from Herefordshire up to southern Scotland and covering the width of the country in-between.

However, for Shropshire, that is being superseded between midday and 9am tomorrow by an amber weather warning for snow and ice. The warning also covers large parts of Mid and North Wales.

From 9am tomorrow, Shropshire will again be under the yellow weather warning for snow which remains in place for other parts of the UK for the rest of the day and into tomorrow. That warning is currently due to expire at 2pm on Friday.

What do the warnings say?

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for snow says: "An area of low pressure will move across the UK through today and Friday with snow continuing across Wales and central England this morning. Snow is expected to move slowly north during the day, becoming slow-moving across north Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland during the afternoon and evening before slowly clearing southeast on Friday.

"Snow will likely turn to sleet or rain at times at lower elevations, especially in the south of the warning area, as well as near eastern coasts. At low levels including major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle accumulations are expected to be limited with a small chance of 2-5 cm falling.

"However, significant snow accumulations are possible over hills of northern England (including populated areas of South and West Yorkshire), Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. Here, 10-15 cm is expected quite widely above 100 metres, with a chance that 25-40 cm could fall in some places. Additionally, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow."

Areas affected range from South Wales, between Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil up to Eyemouth in Scotland, south east of Edinburgh. As it covers the width of the country in between those two places, it means neighbouring counties such as Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Powys, Wrexham and the West Midlands are all included.

Meanwhile, the more severe amber warning, says: "Snow is expected to become persistent and, at times, heavy again later Thursday afternoon onwards into early Friday. During this time, many places are likely to see 10-20 cm of snow with a chance of up to 30 cm falling, this most likely over higher ground above 200 metres.

"As well as snow, freezing rain is possible giving icy conditions in the south of the warning area, bringing additional hazards to infrastructure and travel."

Shropshire is the only English county included in the warning. The other areas are Powys, Wrexham, Gwynedd, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Conwy in Wales.

When will it stop snowing?

The Met Office forecasts that snow in Shrewsbury and southern areas of the county will turn to rain during the early afternoon. A mix of snow and rain is forecast to fall this evening up until around midnight in Shrewsbury and 9pm further south, with temperatures hovering around 1C (34F). However, further north, it's expected to continue snowing until around 3pm before a mix of rain and snow falls from 6pm until midnight.

Snow is then expected to fall again from around 3am tomorrow across all parts of the county. That is due to continue until around 10am.

At that point, it should then stop for good.

Met Office forecasts predict a cloudy afternoon, with temperatures reaching 4C (39F) and even the chance of a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. However, temperatures are set to dip overnight to to around -5C (23F), meaning any snow that's still on the ground come nightfall tomorrow could be very slippy come Saturday morning.