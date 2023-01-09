'Low' flood risk for Bridgnorth despite forecast for heavy rain this week

River levels remain high in Bridgnorth but risk of flooding is 'low'. Captured at 9am today

The Environment Agency's flood forecast for the next five days predicts a 'low' risk of flooding for residents along the Severn in Bridgnorth.

Despite there being a flood alert in place, it is likely that the overflowing river will only affect low-lying land and roads.

The flood alert reads: "River levels are high but steady at the Buildwas river gauge. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

"Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth."

The River Severn at Bridgnorth is currently at a 'normal' height, recorded to be 3.34 metres at 9.15am on Monday.

It has fallen from 3.50 metres recorded at the same time on Sunday and is 1.92 metres below the highest recorded level in this area – 5.26 metres.

It comes as flood barriers were going up nearby in Ironbridge and sandbags were being distributed to residents across the town.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it had been working with Environment Agency Midlands over the weekend preparing for any flooding in the area as river levels rise.