Storm Franklin: LIVE updates as high winds and near-record river levels threaten homes

ShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished:

Follow all the latest updates live as Storm Franklin hits the region and water levels approach record highs.

The river in Shrewsbury
Franklin is the third storm in a week to cause destruction across the country, following in the wake of Dudley and Eunice.

High winds have brought down trees onto buildings and cars, while the River Severn is pushing against flood barriers in several West Midlands towns.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place from Sunday while flood alerts have been raised along the length of the Severn.

We're bringing you the latest updates live from across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.

Follow the latest in our live blog below - it may take a few seconds to load.

