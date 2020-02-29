Here we go again – more rain and wind on the way for Shropshire

Forecasters say Storm Jorge will bring more heavy rain and strong wind over the weekend.

Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 50 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.

It is feared the rain will feed into the River Severn, creating new problems for flood-hit communities as it makes its way downstream to Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Unfortunately all agencies and local residents and businesses are being advised to plan for the river levels to rise again on either Sunday or Monday following the anticipated arrival of Storm Jorge over the weekend."

Strong winds were forecast for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland today, reaching 70mph in coastal areas and up to 60mph inland.

Met Office forecaster Emma Salter said: “It’s not good news I’m afraid, given all the recent rainfall we’ve had.”

Not ideal!



Radar estimated rainfall over last 24 hours shows quite extensive areas of Wales seeing over 20mm (brown shades).



A lot more heavy rain now moving in from SW.#floodaware pic.twitter.com/3OKSOpfEOH — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 28, 2020

Reason for concern



Big rivers not having enough time to recover back to normal levels.



Weekly spells of wet weather falling on saturated ground mean the Severn at #worcester has been 2-3 metres above normal for 3 weeks.



Base point keeps getting higher. pic.twitter.com/dI9jo4GYlM — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 28, 2020

We’ve issued a number of flood alerts on smaller rivers tonight as they rise again due to local rainfall.



Severn, although falling slowly in many places, is still very high and tributaries will start pushing more water in. pic.twitter.com/UC3pQOUtfC — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 28, 2020

⚠️ Well, it’s been a busy old week for our staff who’ve come in on their days off and annual leave to support two major incidents across #WestMercia with the flooding 💦



We are expecting more rain over the weekend and will be monitoring the situation - please stay safe 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/M5qXXKgmVu — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) February 28, 2020

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said further flooding is possible with rain forecast to fall on already saturated ground. Flooding along parts of the River Severn, which has reached close to its highest levels in some areas, is likely until at least tomorrow, the Environment Agency said.

A severe “danger to life” flood warning covering the river at the Wharfage in Ironbridge has been downgraded and repairs made to the flood barriers, while 76 flood warnings and 204 flood alerts have been issued across England.

We anticipate further road closures over the weekend, with rainfall expected across all three counties.



You can find live updates for your area here:



Shropshire: https://t.co/c4Fd8XSnCA

Worcestershire: https://t.co/RwD8eWSWUj

Herefordshire: https://t.co/iMkOX8XRk7 pic.twitter.com/ha6uVO4pD3 — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 29, 2020

Shrewsbury continues to mop up and, although water levels have dropped, there are fears the latest rainfall could see fresh flooding. Bridgnorth’s Low Town has also been hit, along with the town of Upton upon Severn.

Riverside in Bridgnorth is now open to traffic but the car park is still closed. Meanwhile the A442 between Bridgnorth and Telford has reopened.

In Shrewsbury, the Frankwell and St Julian’s Friars car park remain closed, but the town's park and ride service is now free for the next fortnight to attract business back into the town.

Shrewsbury road closures:

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

North Shropshire road closures:

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

South Shropshire road closures:

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth

Severnside South Bridgnorth

Today's weather forecast:

Saturday morning forecast 29/02/20

Elsewhere, in East Yorkshire, residents have been evacuated from the village of East Cowick after the River Aire broke its banks.

This month is already the second wettest February on record, with the total average rainfall from February 1 to 25 measuring 179.3mm, the Met Office said. The figure to beat is 193.4mm, which was set in February 1990.

Mr Gundersen said: “This weekend we’ll see another named Storm bring strong winds to parts of the UK with several wind and rain warnings in place. We have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground.”

Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place for the North West and South West of England, parts of Wales and Northern Ireland between midday on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for a 24-hour period from midday today, covering most of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland.