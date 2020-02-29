Advertising
Here we go again – more rain and wind on the way for Shropshire
Areas of Shropshire already hit by floods over the past few weeks were bracing themselves for more as a third storm in four weeks is set to continue the onslaught this weekend.
Forecasters say Storm Jorge will bring more heavy rain and strong wind over the weekend.
Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 50 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.
It is feared the rain will feed into the River Severn, creating new problems for flood-hit communities as it makes its way downstream to Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.
Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Unfortunately all agencies and local residents and businesses are being advised to plan for the river levels to rise again on either Sunday or Monday following the anticipated arrival of Storm Jorge over the weekend."
Strong winds were forecast for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland today, reaching 70mph in coastal areas and up to 60mph inland.
Met Office forecaster Emma Salter said: “It’s not good news I’m afraid, given all the recent rainfall we’ve had.”
The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said further flooding is possible with rain forecast to fall on already saturated ground. Flooding along parts of the River Severn, which has reached close to its highest levels in some areas, is likely until at least tomorrow, the Environment Agency said.
A severe “danger to life” flood warning covering the river at the Wharfage in Ironbridge has been downgraded and repairs made to the flood barriers, while 76 flood warnings and 204 flood alerts have been issued across England.
Shrewsbury continues to mop up and, although water levels have dropped, there are fears the latest rainfall could see fresh flooding. Bridgnorth’s Low Town has also been hit, along with the town of Upton upon Severn.
Riverside in Bridgnorth is now open to traffic but the car park is still closed. Meanwhile the A442 between Bridgnorth and Telford has reopened.
In Shrewsbury, the Frankwell and St Julian’s Friars car park remain closed, but the town's park and ride service is now free for the next fortnight to attract business back into the town.
Shrewsbury road closures:
- Old Coleham
- Gravel Hill Lane
- Sydney Avenue
- Atcham to Cross Houses
- Chiltern Farm Lane
North Shropshire road closures:
- Colliery Road, St Martins
- Clarke’s Lane, St Martins
- Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington
South Shropshire road closures:
- B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)
- Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth
- Severnside South Bridgnorth
Today's weather forecast:
Elsewhere, in East Yorkshire, residents have been evacuated from the village of East Cowick after the River Aire broke its banks.
This month is already the second wettest February on record, with the total average rainfall from February 1 to 25 measuring 179.3mm, the Met Office said. The figure to beat is 193.4mm, which was set in February 1990.
Mr Gundersen said: “This weekend we’ll see another named Storm bring strong winds to parts of the UK with several wind and rain warnings in place. We have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground.”
Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place for the North West and South West of England, parts of Wales and Northern Ireland between midday on Friday and 9am on Saturday.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for a 24-hour period from midday today, covering most of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland.
