Rescue mission after two vehicles left stranded in flood water near Welshpool Airport

Crews from Welshpool Fire Station dealt with the incident on the A490 and said the road was closed and "impassable to all vehicles" this morning.

The first vehicle of the weekend removed from flood water by 04P1 and 04R1 at 01:28. The airport road is now closed and impassable to ALL vehicles. With water levels rising rapidly overnight please do not risk entering floodwater. #StormJorge #Floods #RoadClosedForAReason pic.twitter.com/DEDGp82VSx — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) February 29, 2020

The first incident took place just before 1.30am and the second at about 6am.

Welshpool firefighters rescued the vehicles on both occasions and said that drivers were "choosing to ignore the signs".

The crew tweeted: "With water levels rising rapidly overnight please do not risk entering floodwater."

06:02 , 04P1 & 04R1 called for a second time this morning to Welshpool airport straight, road closed - drivers choosing to ignore the signs. Persons rescued from vehicle and back on dry land. #stayawayfromfloodwater #staysafe pic.twitter.com/4fJsTNQWiC — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) February 29, 2020

See also: