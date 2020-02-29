Menu

Rescue mission after two vehicles left stranded in flood water near Welshpool Airport

By Lisa O'Brien | Welshpool | News | Published:

A person and two vehicles were rescued from flood water on the Welshpool Airport road within the space of a few hours today.

Pic: @WelshpoolFire

Crews from Welshpool Fire Station dealt with the incident on the A490 and said the road was closed and "impassable to all vehicles" this morning.

The first incident took place just before 1.30am and the second at about 6am.

Welshpool firefighters rescued the vehicles on both occasions and said that drivers were "choosing to ignore the signs".

The crew tweeted: "With water levels rising rapidly overnight please do not risk entering floodwater."

