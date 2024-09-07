'As little disruption as possible': University's pledge to students over closure of Shrewsbury base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year, the University of Chester said it would be leaving its Shrewsbury campus after it was told by landlords Shropshire Council that it could no longer continue to use the building rent-free.

The University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) at the Guildhall in Frankwell has been run by the institution since 2015.

Now, the university has said that it is "committed to supporting students to complete their programmes with as little disruption as possible" and confirmed that some students would be able to complete their course in Shropshire.

A spokesperson for the University of Chester said: "Some courses will be taught through to completion at locations in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, and some courses, because of particular factors such as professional body approval requirements or the specialist physical resources needed, will be completed at locations in Chester.

“There are many students who have completed this summer or will be completing over the next few months and several hundred students will then be completing at various points over the next two years.

The University of Chester has provided an update on its future in the county

"Current and future students will also be supported to continue with placements in Shropshire schools and healthcare settings and a range of other university activity will be continuing in Shropshire.”

This week, Shropshire Council revealed its plans to turn the building back into offices with the submission of a change of use application.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "This change will mean that there are a greater number of future uses for the building to make best use of the asset."

The council did not confirm if it would be using Guildhall for its own services following the closure of its headquarters at Shirehall.

A statement said: "We continue to work on proposals to vacate Shirehall and relocate to a new council headquarters in Shrewsbury town centre.

"A report is due to be presented to the meeting of full council on Thursday, September 26 to update councillors on the latest plans, and to ask them to approve next steps."