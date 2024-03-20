Uni loss would be 'massive blow' for Shrewsbury, say councillors

The university says its Shrewsbury campus is no longer viable after landlords Shropshire Council told them they could no longer continue to use the Guildhall rent free.

Chester University has been told to leave by the autumn with the council eyeing up the building as potential office accommodation, as it negotiates it’s own exit from an ageing Shirehall across town.

The future of the University Centre Shrewsbury project remains unclear although Shropshire Council said it would continue to work with the university to find alternative accommodation.

In a letter read out to Shrewsbury Town Council’s March meeting, Chester University’s Deputy Provost Paul Johnson thanked the town council for their support – but said the university’s Shrewsbury campus was no longer financially sustainable in its current format.