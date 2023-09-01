Shropshire Council has issued an update on the status of schools in the county

Shropshire Council has commented on the situation with regards to schools in its catchment after the Government issued fresh guidance over its concerns.

Yesterday the Government confirmed that more than 100 school buildings across the country would need to partially or fully close, due to safety fears over the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The fear is that buildings containing the concrete could suddenly collapse.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has this morning said that the updated safety advice comes after a concrete beam, which showed no sign of being unsafe, collapsed over the summer.

Earlier today Telford & Wrekin Council said all schools in the borough were safe and would not be closed – but did confirm the concrete is present at one school in the borough: Donnington Wood Infants School.

It said that safety measures have been put in place at the school, including temporary ceilings, and a plan is being drawn up to remove the concrete with work likely to take place next summer.

A spokesman said the school is safe to open and run as normal.

Now David Shaw, Shropshire Council's assistant director of education and achievement, has said none of the schools in its catchment will be closed, but said "a very small number of schools have been identified as requiring a survey for RAAC".

He added that the situation would be monitored closely.

He said: "The Department for Education has this week published new guidance regarding reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in schools.

"This guidance outlines that urgent action must be taken at any schools with known RAAC. If mitigations are not already in place, then buildings affected must not be used until surveys have taken place and suitable systems are installed.

"RAAC was potentially used in buildings between 1930 and 1990. In March 2022, DfE contacted all schools built within that period and asked school leaders to complete a questionnaire.

"In Shropshire, a very small number of schools have been identified as requiring a survey for RAAC and some other schools were asked to provide further information to ensure that RAAC was not used or does not pose a risk.

"The majority of Shropshire schools were either not built during this period or have confirmed that RAAC is not present.

"At this stage, we understand that schools in Shropshire will not be closing because of RAAC or the publication of the new guidance. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.

"We have communicated to all Shropshire schools and their responsible bodies (local authority, academy trusts or diocese) and will continue to work with schools and the DfE during this process.

"Should any schools in Shropshire become affected by RAAC, we will continue to support the school and work with the responsible body to ensure children’s education is disrupted as little as possible. Parents and carers of children at these schools would then be communicated to directly by their child's school.

"We would like to reinforce that at this stage, we understand that schools in Shropshire will not be closing because of RAAC or the publication of the new guidance and we will continue to monitor this closely.