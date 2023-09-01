Telford & Wrekin Council said the school is safe to open

Yesterday the Government confirmed that more than 100 school buildings across the country would need to partially or fully close, due to safety fears over the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The fear is that buildings containing the concrete could suddenly collapse.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has this morning said that the updated safety advice comes after a concrete beam, which showed no sign of being unsafe, collapsed over the summer.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that the concrete is present at one school in the borough – Donnington Wood Infants School.

It said that safety measures have been put in place at the school, including temporary ceilings, and a plan is being drawn up to remove the concrete with work likely to take place next summer.

A spokesman said the school is safe to open and run as normal.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: "All schools in Telford and Wrekin are safe and remain open.

"Inspections have been undertaken at all our schools across the borough to check if any buildings contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and to ensure pupils would be able to return to school as planned at the beginning of term.

"The material was identified at Donnington Wood Infants School and ruled out at all others.

"We have completed a full survey of the buildings at Donnington Wood Infants School and have put additional safety measures in place to ensure pupil and staff safety, which includes extra temporary ceilings. We are now working up a plan of works to remove the RAAC and this work is likely to take place during the summer next year.

"We want to reassure pupils, parents and staff that measures have been put in place to ensure that the school is safe to open and run as normal when children return to school after the summer holidays."