Marcus Rashford praises Telford cafes for stepping up to provide free school meals

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United striker, who was awarded an MBE for his campaign to ensure school meals for youngsters during lockdown said he was blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term.

He retweeted messages including those from the Bowring Park cafe, in Wellington and the Greenfields Farm Shop, in Donnington, both doing offers for children next week.

The Bowring Park Cafe says its 'May and John Lunch Club' will provide free meals for children under the age of 13, accompanied by an adult, while Greenfields Farm Shop says it will provide a sandwich box for families in receipt of free school meals.

"We’d like to do our bit for the children in our local community next week," the farm shop's Facebook page says.

"We have the two stores so are able to make plenty of sandwiches each day. If this is busier than anticipated then we may have to push some collections to the afternoon. We will of course make as many as we can in the time that we have and update if we are overwhelmed."

Bowring cafe says it started free meals for children just before lockdown started but then the cafe was forced to close because of the pandemic.

"We understand people are struggling and if we can ease the worry of feeding your child during half term then we are happy to do so," it said.

Rashford, 22, who himself had free school meals, said: "I am blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, - this is the England I know."