The future of Shrewsbury Academy looks good

The Shrewsbury Academies trust found itself £2 million in the red two years ago and with disappointing exam results.

Now the chairman of the Interim trust board that took over the trust just over a year ago says the future is looking bright.

The Regional Schools Commissioner has agreed in principle for Shrewsbury Academy, Grange Primary School and Longlands Community Primary School to join the successful Marches Academy Trust based in the north of the county.

Lowell Williams' chair of the interim trust spoke out after a former governor of the Academy called for called for an investigation to be carried out into its former management.

Kevin Pardy, a Shropshire Council member for Sundorne and a former governor at the school, has called for an investigation into the school’s past management.

Mr Williams the chief executive of Dudley College of Technology, said he stepped in with others to help following the financial revelations.

“Due to concerns over the performance of Shrewsbury Academies Trust in late May 2018 The Regional Schools Commission asked a number of individuals to support governance at the Trust.

"This resulted in the resignation of all but one of the former Trustees and the Chief Executive and the creation of an Interim Trust Board, which I chair."

It began the challenge of stabilising the Trust whilst also preparing for its long term future.

Over the past year an interim Chief Executive and an interim Finance Director were appointed along with a permanent Head Teacher for Shrewsbury Academy.

"A performance improvement programme began across the Trust, but particularly at Shrewsbury Academy," Mr Williams said.

He said standards in the Trust’s two primary schools, The Grange and Longlands were good.

"There is further work to be done to improve standards at Shrewsbury Academy, although it is clear that leadership and discipline have improved and that better outcomes for learners will follow in due course."

Consultation meetings are being held this week on the proposal to re-broker the schools to the Marches Academy Trust.

"This is excellent news for all the students and staff at the Shrewsbury Academy Trust, marks the end of a difficult period and the beginning of a bright future for the schools. The proposal has the full support of the Interim Board. If it does go ahead after the consultation period the Shrewsbury Academy Trust as a legal entity will be wound up."

"It is not the Interim Board’s position to speculate on past events which it was not party to. That said, given the Trust’s weak financial position in May 2018 and the standards at Shrewsbury Academy, it is self-evident that leadership of the Trust was not as effective as it should have been.”

Lowell Williams, chief executive of Dudley College of Technology, was named Leader of the Year at the Tes FE Awards 2018.