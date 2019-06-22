Telford pupils flying high as engineering challenge winners

The team from Muxton Primary School scooped two awards in the Jaguar Primary Schools Challenge, one of the UK’s largest school design and engineering competitions.

The Muxton Missiles, ranging from eight to 11 years old, comprising Grace Collins, Summer Price, Shrish Naicker, Zayd Shah, Lucy Felton and Archie Hardiman, won the awards at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire.

They designed, built and raced miniature cars powered by compressed air. The final included an Automated, Connected, Electric, Shared (ACES) challenge where the teams were asked to build a miniature electric car of the future.

The team’s design which included autonomous driving, zero emissions and recycling capabilities was awarded first place. The Missiles were also awarded the David Barnard recognition award for their all-round performance and approach.

Resilience

Mr Auckland, the school's deputy headteacher, said: “I am extremely proud of the team and the way they have conducted throughout the entire process. They have shown great resilience to keep working at their car designs along with lots of imagination and a willingness to work through their break times when required.

"They supported each other and have learnt so much along the way about aerodynamics, using CAD software and engineering skills. I would also like to thank Leanne Mee from the STEM workshop who worked with our children, assisting them with her expertise and unrivalled enthusiasm.”

Leanne Mee, managing director of the STEM workshop, said: “I am so incredibly proud of the Muxton Missiles and what they have achieved. The quality of their engineering gained them a place at the National Final and they have then gone from strength to strength; to secure two awards at the National Finals when up against 38 other school is such an amazing achievement.

"I am particularly proud that they got the special recognition award; this award means so much and is in honour of a gentleman called David Barnard who dedicated the latter part of his career to inspiring young children to consider a career in engineering.”

Inspiring

Chris Thorp, responsible business director at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "The Jaguar Primary School Challenge demonstrates the importance and relevance of STEM subjects to the workplace and gives young people the chance to learn about real-life design and engineering processes. Inspiring the next generation of engineers is critical for Jaguar Land Rover as we pursue our ACES future.

"Congratulations to all the pupils who took part, especially the winning team who worked very hard to secure victory.”

The Challenge has grown in recent years, with thousands of young people aged six to 11 from schools across the UK competing. Teams spend up to six months developing and testing their race cars with the support of Jaguar Land Rover mentors. They then compete in regional events for places in the national final. At each stage, teams are judged on specification, engineering, marketing, presentation and race speed.