Shropshire schools sport festival right on target - with pictures

About 700 primary school pupils descended on Shrewsbury Sports Village yesterday for the annual Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival.

Despite the soaring temperatures, the students tried their hand at a range of sports including orienteering, archery, tri-golf and rounders.

It was a culmination of months of competition for students who competed against neighbouring schools to make it through to the county finals.

Each finalist was representing one of six School Games areas – Shrewsbury, East Shropshire, North Shropshire, South Shropshire, and two areas from Telford and Wrekin.

One of the closest competitions of the day was archery, because despite the 25 degree heat, the wind picked up.

Eddie Hart-Williams, 10, of Bomere Heath school, said: "The wind made it harder to shoot the arrows, but I think we did well. We got to try different sports as well like boxing and dancing but my favourite was football. I liked being out of school for the day and trying different things."

The archery team-of-six from Bomere Heath was tutored by teacher Penny Norris who has spent months training the pupils.

She said: "It's such an exciting day for the kids and they really enjoy it. There was quite a lot of nerves in the morning because this is the first time we have ever got through to compete in the third round.

"We've been practicing archery for the last term and I think it's a fantastic thing for the children to learn. It's one that the children who are not traditionally sporty can get involved and represent the school.

"I'm incredibly proud of them all. To be in the top eight teams in Shropshire is a superb achievement."

When the children were not competing, they had the chance to try different sports with their friends.

One of the most popular was boxing with Kat Stanworth and Louise Vidor from Bright Star Boxing Academy.

Kat said: "We teach them the basic stance, foot and hand movements, which they pick up really quickly, then they do basic tag games.

"It's great they can try different sports that they might not necessarily try."

Louise added: "I also think it's really good for them to see female coaches. When the girls see us they are more keen. It's important we put a positive light on boxing and taking part in sports, and this festival does that."