Man robbed of motorbike by men ‘brandishing a machete’ near Bridgnorth

The victim, who does not wish to be named, said he was in Quatt, near Bridgnorth on Sunday afternoon when he was approached by two men on another bike.

He said one of the men got off the bike and pulled out a machete, then the pair, whom he described as having "Liverpool accents", took his off-road Yamaha motorbike from him, along with a helmet and a £1,000 drone.

He said the incident had left him “shaken and shocked”.

The stolen off-road Yamaha bike

West Mercia Police said they are investigating.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call around 3.45pm on Sunday (March 8) with a report of a robbery in Quatt, Shropshire.

“The victim had a motorbike taken from him and an investigation is on-going.”