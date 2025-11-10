Kai Sainz-Stafford was accused of murdering young Shrewsbury dad Sam Siviter, 35.

He stabbed Mr Siviter through the heart in a fight at Hannah Cottrell’s home in Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury late on Thursday, May 1.

Ms Cottrell was Mr Siviter’s ex, and she had been sharing “flirty” messages with Sainz-Stafford before they met for the first time on that fateful night.

Sam Siviter

Sainz-Stafford has been on trial for murder at Stafford Crown Court since the beginning of last week.

However, the prosecution today (Monday) accepted a guilty plea from the 24-year-old to the lesser charge of manslaughter.