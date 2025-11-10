Shrewsbury murder trial ends abruptly as man, 24, who knifed love rival in the heart admits manslaughter
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a love rival and stabbing another man after a murder trial was brought abruptly to an end.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Kai Sainz-Stafford was accused of murdering young Shrewsbury dad Sam Siviter, 35.
He stabbed Mr Siviter through the heart in a fight at Hannah Cottrell’s home in Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury late on Thursday, May 1.
Ms Cottrell was Mr Siviter’s ex, and she had been sharing “flirty” messages with Sainz-Stafford before they met for the first time on that fateful night.
Sainz-Stafford has been on trial for murder at Stafford Crown Court since the beginning of last week.
However, the prosecution today (Monday) accepted a guilty plea from the 24-year-old to the lesser charge of manslaughter.