'She said 'Sam's dying!' I went running out' - Mum of Shrewsbury dad whose death is subject of murder trial tells of moment he died

Glynis Taylor, mother of young Shrewsbury dad Sam Siviter, 35, gave evidence at the trial of Kai Sainz-Stafford - the man accused of murdering him.

An interview Mrs Taylor gave to police was played at Stafford Crown Court, before she took to the witness box.

In the interview she described the moment her son died in the early hours of Friday, May 2 this year after an incident at the home of his ex - Hannah Cottrell - in Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

“Hannah said ‘Sam’s dying’ or ‘he’s dead’. I went running out,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Sam was in the ambulance. I said ‘that’s my son’.

“I got into the ambulance and held his hand,” she said, sounding tearful from behind a screen.

The court was previously told that Sainz-Stafford had gone to meet Ms Cottrell for some late-night “fun”, and that Mr Siviter arrived shortly after, leading to an altercation taking place, and Mr Siviter’s death.

