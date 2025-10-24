'Evil creature' from Market Drayton jailed for 18 years for sickening sex offences
A former serviceman described as a "monster" has been jailed for 18 years for several sickening sex offences.
Christopher Brake, 50, of Market Drayton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a total of nine offences.
Brake had been found guilty of six offences after a trial earlier this year, including three counts of sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism and one charge of making indecent photos of a child.
He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a child.
Simon Parry, prosecuting, told the court that Brake's crimes had left his victims suffering "nightmares".