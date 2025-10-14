Drink driver banned from the roads and slapped with fine after being caught nearly twice the limit in north Shropshire

Mohanakrishna Puram, of Chamberlain Street in Stoke-on-Trent, was caught by officers from Market Drayton's Safer Neighbourhood Team on September 25.

The 33-year-old was stopped on the High Street in Market Drayton where he blew a roadside breath test reading of 56 micrograms (mg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, or 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Puram was arrested and taken into custody, where a further test showed a reading of 61 micrograms. He was later charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The 33-year-old appeared before Telford Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Puram was disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay back £269 in court fees.