The charge rate is the lowest in Wales and significantly below the average charge rate of 20%.

The House of Commons Library research shows a total of 13,077 shoplifting investigations in Wales were closed with no suspect being charged in 2024-25. This is the equivalent of 35 shoplifting events going unsolved per day.

In Dyfed-Powys 946 shoplifting incidents resulted in no suspect being identified.

The Lib Dems have highlighted that shoplifting is not just a minor offence; it causes significant harm to local businesses and communities.

Independent shops, already struggling with rising costs, often bear the brunt of repeated thefts that eat into their livelihoods. Larger retailers, meanwhile, are forced to absorb losses by putting up prices, meaning that honest customers ultimately pay the price.

Staff in shops also face growing risks, with many reporting they feel unsafe at work when confronted with persistent offenders.

The Liberal Democrats have also warned that the prevalence of shoplifting risks undermining the rule of law and eroding confidence in policing and security.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the government to scrap Police and Crime Commissioners so that resources can be properly allocated according to communities’ needs.

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick MP said: “These shameful figures show the impact years of cuts to our police by the Conservatives had on society. This Labour government must now right these wrongs and crack down on shoplifting.

"Shoplifting is at epidemic levels in Wales now, with many business owners feeling like it has all but been decriminalised and many retail staff increasingly being put in harm's way."

Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Candidate for Montgomeryshire & Gwynedd & Llanidloes County Councillor Glyn Preston said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it does a huge amount of damage to our local businesses and those who work in them.

“It’s time for the government to scrap Police and Crime Commissioners and invest the money in frontline policing instead. That way we can get more bobbies on the beat and stop this lawlessness on our high streets."

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We understand the impact that shoplifting can have on small businesses, their staff, and the community. Since June 2025, Dyfed-Powys Police has adapted the way in which it deals with shoplifting to catch more offenders and keep retail workers safe.

"Reports of shoplifting are now prioritised when reported, and any crimes in progress or shoplifting offences with viable lines of enquiry are transferred to local officers to attend and liaise with retailers.

"Local Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams frequently review shoplifting offences in their area in order to identify outstanding suspects, review any trends or linked offences, and take a problem-solving approach.”