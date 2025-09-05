Woman who killed her husband in kitchen of Newport home and tried to cover it up by claiming he hanged himself

The 34-year-old had been separated from Kyle Pugh, 29, when she killed him in the kitchen of her home in Aston Drive, Newport, in March 2022, jurors heard during her trial earlier this year.

The court was told how Pugh and her husband had been in “volatile, turbulent and abusive” relationship that would involve physical violence to each other and was often fuelled by drink or drugs.

On the night Kyle Pugh died, his killer had claimed her husband had left her home after he visiting his children. She said the pair had been drinking together but got into a row after she discovered his new girlfriend was allegedly pregnant.

She said that she later went into the kitchen to let the dog out of the back door, and that was when she saw her husband hanging by his belt.

She told police she dragged him into the house and tried to wake him by slapping him, which she said is what caused injuries to his face.

But this had all been a “fabrication”.

Amy Pugh

The jury heard how Pugh had called her father after discovering Mr Pugh's body, and waited more than 20 minutes before finally dialling 999.