Spooktacular seizure: Telford & Wrekin Police confiscate car decked out in Halloween decorations

Telford and Wrekin Police posted humorously on Facebook yesterday recommending that Shropshire residents don't draw attention to their vehicles by using Halloween decorations.

Officers seized the vehicle featuring spooky season decoration with string wrapped around it and a "come and rest your bones" sign after it was discovered the driver had no valid licence that invalidated their insurance.

The car was seized, picture: Telford and Wrekin Police

The post said: "PC Davies and SPCSO Goodman suggest if you're going to decorate your car to celebrate Halloween, we recommend you do it safely and not in a way that will draw the police's attention, leading to a "string" of offences.

"The vehicle was seized as the driver did not have a valid driving licence and therefore invalidated their insurance."