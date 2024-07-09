Telford mother let drugs baron husband peddle cocaine from house they shared with their kids

Michelle Ramzan, aged 44, is the latest member of a criminal gang to be sentenced which peddled high purity cocaine and heroin into Shropshire from Berkshire and Buckinghamshire via the "Harry" line between 2016 and 2019.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Ramzan allowed husband Mohammed - who is currently on the run and believed to be in Pakistan - to deal drugs from the home they shared with their kids in Arleston Avenue, Telford.

She also played a part in dealing with the cash that came in through the drugs racket by laundering it through the buying and selling of jewellery and cars including an Audi TT.

Her brother Stewart Leslie Clare was also involved in dealing and father Stewart William Clare acted as a driver for the group.

Several members of the gang were handed jail sentences of a combined 46 years back in March, including Mohammed Ramzan, who will be put behind bars if he is caught.

However, his wife was granted a reprieve by Judge Peter Barrie, who accepted suggestions in reports from psychologists that her husband had subjected her to domestic abuse as well as coercive and controlling behaviour.

He told Ramzan, who had earlier been found guilty after trial of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of converting criminal property and one count of being concerned in money laundering: "These offences are very serious because of the social harm drugs can do.