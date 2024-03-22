Gang who peddled 'high-purity cocaine' jailed for combined 46 years - but one is on the run

The men were involved in supplying the "Harry" line, which delivered "high purity" cocaine as well as heroin to the county from Berkshire and Buckinghamshire between 2016 and 2019.

One of the men, 47-year-old Mohammed Ramzan, was handed a 16-year jail term at Shrewsbury Crown Court - but he has absconded and is believed to be in Pakistan.

He and wife Michelle Ramzan dealt drugs from the home they shared with their kids in Arleston Avenue, Telford.

Mohammed Ramzan's fellow drugs ringleader, Umair Mehdi, who was not part of this sentencing, is also at large and understood to be in Pakistan.

On one occasion, as police brought the operation down, three kilos of cocaine worth roughly £300,000 was seized.

More than £95,000 was laundered by members of the group, with jewellery and cars bought and sold to try and legitimise why they had huge amounts of cash.

Burner phones were seized, including one which had more than 20,000 calls and messages recorded on it. Prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu told the court that if each interaction resulted in a £10 street deal, 2.058kg of Class A drugs would have been sold for £205,820.

Two of the convicts were also convicted for dangerous driving, with one being arrested at BP in Holyhead Road, Ketley, and another speeding away from cops in Telford.

Judge Peter Barrie told the court how Mohammed Ramzan and Umair Medhi were the main two people who ran the lines in Telford, with Haroon Rehman - who is serving a jail term having previously being convicted of drug dealing - as the main source of the supply from the south of England.

When Ramzan and Mehdi absconded, street dealer Imran Dean and his friend Irslan Wazir were entrusted to keep the operation going in the region.

The court was told that Dean made a number of trips around Telford on March 14, 2016, which were "indicative of drug dealing".

He drove to Morrisons in Wellington before picking up a man called Stefan Farmer in Arleston Avenue.

He was caught by police, who blocked him in with a car, at BP on Holyhead Road. Officers seized a mobile phone which rang several times when they were there.