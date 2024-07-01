Police confirm arrest over shocking Telford house fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Hayward Avenue in Donnington, Telford.

Six Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the blaze affecting two semi-detached properties at around 6.17pm.

The fire gutted one of the properties, but the couple living there managed to escape unharmed.

The aftermath of the blaze

Now West Mercia Police has confirmed an arrest has been made in relation to the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called to a house fire at around 6.50pm on Saturday evening on Hayward Avenue, Donnington. A man was later arrested on suspicion of arson."