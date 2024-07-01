Man charged with arson over shocking Telford house fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened on Saturday evening at Hayward Avenue in Donnington, Telford.

Six Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze affecting two semi-detached properties at around 6.17pm.

The aftermath of the blaze

The fire gutted one of the properties, but a couple living there managed to escape unharmed.

Earlier today West Mercia Police confirmed a person had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Now the force said the man would be appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court later today, charged with two offences – arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.