Six fire crews called to blaze involving two semi detached properties in Telford

Six fire crews were called to a blaze involving two semi detached properties in Telford.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published

Crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were called to Hayward Avenue, Donnington, at 6.17pm yesterday.

The police and ambulance service were also called out.

Crews used a ladder, breathing apparatus, hose reel jet and main jet to extinguish the flames.

The incident was brought to an end by 10.35pm.

