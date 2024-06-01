Man, 65, gets suspended jail sentence for sending threatening hand-written letter

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Charles Turner, 65, put pen to paper between December 12 and 30, in 2022, Kidderminster Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Prosecutor Azra Hussain said Turner, of Godiva Road, Leominster, sent a hand-written letter which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. It was an offence under the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Magistrates heard that Turner had entered his plea on February 14 this year and imposed their sentence this week.

They took his guilty plea into account when handing down a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Turner was represented in court by Jason Patel of JP Legal.

The court said the offences are "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified", but that said sentence could be suspended.

Turner was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85.