Prolific shoplifter who failed to follow court's community order is sent down by magistrates

A 44-year-old repeat shoplifter has been jailed for 15 weeks for failing to engage with the probation service under a community order.

By David Tooley
Mark Robert Preece of Farm Lodge Grove, in Malinsgate, Telford, was sent down by magistrates in Kidderminster on Monday after they revoked the community order and re-sentenced him for a total of 17 offences.

Preece had been sentenced in August last year for multiple acts of shoplifting including four packs of cheese and a packet of white tac, razors and a charger from Home Bargains, two packs of sirloin steaks, a pack of rump steak and a crate of cheese, to the value of £76.25, from a Telford Co-op.

Bottles of wine and other alcohol from stores including the Co-op and Spar shops in Telford were also a target. He also stole food, including hot dogs and sausage rolls from the Co-op.

