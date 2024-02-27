Burglar who targeted three Shrewsbury shops and stole vapes facing sentence at crown court
A burglar who stole vapes from one Shrewsbury shop and targeted two others will be sentenced at crown court.
Plus
Published
Richard Marshall, aged 34, burgled The Phone Shop in Shrewsbury on November 21 last year, making off with e-cigarettes.
On the same day he committed a burglary at Phone Clinic in Pride Hill. He also burgled Home Bargains in Abbey Foregate on February 10 this year. He did not make off with anything in those incidents.