Killer driver returns to category B jail days after open prison move - victim's father wants answers
A dangerous driver locked up for more than six years for killing a 19-year-old in a crash has been moved back to a category B jail – just days after being relocated to an open prison.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed it had returned Ashley Kosciekowski to a category B prison on Wednesday, but would not comment on the reasons behind the move.
Kosciekowski was jailed in December 2022 after admitting charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He had been driving a BMW on the A53 at Upper Astley, between Shrewsbury and Shawbury on April 9, 2022, when he crashed head-on into a car being driven by 19-year-old Charlotte Hope.
The crash killed Charlotte and left her mother Helen with serious injuries.