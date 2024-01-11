Telford murder case: Dead man's partner suffered repeated attacks at his hands, court told

Anthony Wootton, 41, was found dead in a car park in Gresley Close on July 17 last year, near to his home in Armstrong Close, Woodside.

His death followed a brawl on the previous evening with his neighbour, 32-year-old Ashley Harris, who is accused of killing Wootton after hitting him with a garden rake.

Harris has denied murder and a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Stafford Crown Court had previously been told how the pair's altercation on the evening of July 16 occurred after Mr Wootton's partner fled to Harris' home "scared for her life".

It had followed an assault where Mr Wootton's partner, Carlene Garrett, was left with a black eye, strangulation injuries and multiple bruises.

On the second day of Ashley Harris's murder trial, the jury heard how Ms Garrett had been assaulted numerous times by Mr Wootton.

Defending Harris, Mr Michael Ivers KC listed a number of incidents dating back to September 9, 2021, where police had to been called to their home in Woodside after Mr Wootton had attacked her.