Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian left with life threatening injuries

The incident took place at around 2am on New Year's Day, on the A483 in Sweeney, Oswestry.

Police said that the pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

PC Mark Hobden urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We are interested to speak to anyone who saw a woman walking along the A483 carriageway around the time of the incident or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Mark Hobden by e-mailing mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk or by quoting 76i of January 1, 2024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.