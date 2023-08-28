'Drink driver' stopped thanks to the public, say police

Officers say a vehicle was reported to be driving erratically on Mill Street, in Bridgnorth, last Wednesday, and a member of the public reported that a vehicle had crashed on the island at the bottom of Bridgnorth Bypass.

PCSO Mandy Leek, of Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Last Wednesday evening officers were called to a vehicle on Mill Street Bridgnorth driving erratically a second call from a member of the public saying that the vehicle had crashed on the island at the bottom of Bridgnorth Bypass."

The officer added: "When located the person smelt heavily of alcohol and was breath tested at the scene they blew well over the legal drink drive limit.

"They were arrested and will be dealt with accordingly by the courts."

PCSO Leek added the force's thanks, saying: "We wish to thank vigilant members of the public for contacting us regarding this incident.

"If you know of someone drink or drug driving please let us know about it giving the make and model of the vehicle, the vehicle registration number and any other relevant details, you can also e mail Bridgnorth safer neighbourhoods team at bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk "