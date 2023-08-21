A man suffered slash wounds in the car park next to Shrewsbury Ark

The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered wounds believed to be caused by a broken bottle, police have said after the incident in the car park of Shrewsbury Ark in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called around 6.25pm last night (Sunday) to a report a man had suffered a slash wound after he was assaulted in Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with an injury, believed to have been caused by a broken bottle. He has since been discharged.

"Two people are currently in police custody in connection with the assault."

It is understood the road, one of the main routes into Shrewsbury town centre, was closed for a couple of hours yesterday evening. The car park was still taped off this morning, with a police officer standing at the cordon.