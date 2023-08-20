Police tape off homeless shelter car park after incident in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

Police have taped off a car park next to a homeless shelter after an incident this evening.

An officer was standing guard at the car park next to Shrewsbury Ark in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, with a police van outside after the incident.

The details of what happened are yet to be officially confirmed. A local takeaway worker told the Shropshire Star he understood there had been "fighting" at around 6.30pm and someone was taken away in an ambulance. He said the road was closed for a couple of hours.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News