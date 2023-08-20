Police tape off homeless shelter car park after incident in Shrewsbury

An officer was standing guard at the car park next to Shrewsbury Ark in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, with a police van outside after the incident.
The details of what happened are yet to be officially confirmed. A local takeaway worker told the Shropshire Star he understood there had been "fighting" at around 6.30pm and someone was taken away in an ambulance. He said the road was closed for a couple of hours.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.