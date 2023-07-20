Three remain in custody as police continue murder investigation

Police are continuing the investigation

The investigation was launched by Telford Police after a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Police initially treated the death as unexplained, before launching a murder inquiry.

On Tuesday officers arrested a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday a 31-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have confirmed that all three remain in custody.

Officers have also urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at their website quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023.