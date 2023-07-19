Third arrest in Telford car park murder investigation

A third person has been arrested as part of the investigation.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, on suspicion of murder, in relation to the death of a 41-year-old man in Telford on Monday.

Two other people, a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

All three remain in police custody, with officers saying their investigation is ongoing.

The 41-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close, Woodside, at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead.

Initially police were treating the death as 'unexplained'.

Police have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at their website quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023.